North Carolina Airgun Show scheduled Oct. 28-29

NEWTON — The eighth annual North Carolina Airgun Show, LLC will be presented Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at Hickory American Legion Post 48 (Hickory Fairgrounds).

Hours on Friday will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Buy, sell (bring yours), trade. The event includes door prizes and vendors from all over the United States.

There will be airguns for sale of all types — PCP, pneumatic and springers Red Ryder, Crosman. There will be high-end and budget airguns. People may try out airguns at the shooting range. Never shot any type of any gun before? There will be people there glad to be the one to help you have your first shooting experience.

The address is 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.

Admission for adults is $5. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.

For information or to reserve tables call 828-851-0245 or go to tony@tmacsairgunservice.com. The event is held indoors and will be held rain or shine.