After NormFest 2019 was such a success in Conover, people immediately started wondering if it would become an annual event. Yes, said the people who’d orchestrated the bands, food trucks, axe throwing, fireworks, bouncy houses and so forth in Conover City Park.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and NormFest was put on hold. The hold continued in 2021 and 2022.

Well, hot diggity dog, the pressure’s off and NormFest is returning to Conover City Park on Aug. 25.

NormFest was conceived as a means to support the community and to remember Norman B. Coley, beloved family man and president of LEE Industries in Conover, who died on Aug. 23, 2014. He was 52.

On the day Norman died, explained Bondi Coley, Norman’s wife and LEE Industries’ vice president of marketing, an eagle appeared at the Coleys’ Lake Hickory home. “It soared around the house for five days,” said Bondi.

Bondi and the Coley family went about making funeral arrangements for Norman. Afterward, needing air and space and solace, the family went to Conover City Park to sit and talk.

“We felt a connection to the park,” said Bondi, who, along with Norman’s family, took note of how great the park was. Norman’s appreciation for music came to mind, how he was always listening to it and supporting new and upcoming artists. An idea took shape. Said Bondi, “I thought, wouldn’t it be awesome to have a stage here in Conover to bring the community together, and everyone sit around and make memories and have a good time?”

Thus was conceived the Coley family’s Norman B. Coley Foundation to support community efforts, said Bondi. Among Bondi and her sons, Bo and Decker, arose the suggestion of an amphitheater and concerts and in the mix, raising funds for charitable organizations.

Norman loved Newton and Conover, Bondi pointed out, saying he was the one who had the vision to turn what used to be the tired-looking, neglected Conover Chair building into the impressive LEE Industries corporate campus at 210 4th St. SW in Conover.

The family talked to Conover leaders, including then-city manager Donald Duncan, about a stage or amphitheater. It so happened that Conover residents had recently voiced a desire for more gathering places in the city.

Funds from the foundation, along with grant money Conover had secured to expand Conover City Park with a variety of public amenities, paid for the construction of the 1,800-square-foot Norman B. Coley Amphitheater, a structure whose roof brings to mind the mighty eagle that had flown around the Coley property.

The foundation decided it would be an asset to the community to hold free concerts in the park. After meetings with City of Conover staff members as well as fire and police chiefs, the foundation had the green light to plan the concerts. Three took place in 2019, followed by “the grand finale,” as production coordinator Jonathan Birchfield called it: NormFest. Food and beverage trucks were on site at all the events, with two bands at the first three concerts; three at NormFest.

Also making NormFest something the likes of which hadn’t been seen in Conover were bouncy houses, axe throwing, face painting, fireworks, magicians, a balloon artist, and a DJ. Jonathan said NormFest wasn’t supposed to get underway until later in the day, but people started showing up around 2 p.m. to set up their chairs.

Then more people came and more and more. As in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” which popularized the saying, “If you build it, they will come,” the Coley Foundation and Conover had built it, and wow, did they come. Estimates were around 3,500 women, men, and children. People from Conover, of course, but also from other cities and counties. Even a few dignitaries attended, including former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory.

The night got underway with a Conover Fire Department ladder truck extending its ladder from which unfurled a huge U.S. flag and Samuel Isenhour, a high school freshman at the time, singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“People were seriously impressed,” Bondi emphasized, “Amazed that little Conover put on such a well-received, well-attended, well-behaved event.” Even the late-event rain had no negative effect on the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Now, the foundation and the City of Conover are hoping for a repeat. Like the first NormFest, the Aug. 25 event will be free to the public and will feature three bands, starting at 6 pm: Big Deal Band, a bluegrass cover band; Spazmatics, an 80s and 90s party band; and 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band.

Jonathan pointed out that Norman had been a “huge Zac Brown fan,” prompting the hiring of 20 Ride for the 2019 NormFest. Unfortunately, the rain stopped the band after only a few songs. Here’s hoping they get to play well into the night this time.

NormFest 2023 will offer pretty much everything the inaugural event delivered — food and beverage trucks, bouncy houses, fireworks, and so on — with the addition of a 360 photo booth.

Bondi said Conover’s police, fire and rescue, and sanitation departments did an amazing job in 2019 and will provide their services again this year.

“We’re thrilled to be sponsoring NormFest 2023 and look forward to a summer concert series in 2024,” said Bondi, who added that the foundation is planning a golf tournament for spring 2024 to raise money to help support the concerts. Additionally, the foundation donates to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County, Corner Table soup kitchen, and Conover Police Department’s Santa Cops program.