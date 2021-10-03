Nonprofits can get help with grant writing

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host two no-cost webinars on Oct. 7 to assist nonprofit organizations with grant writing and grant research. The programs will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

On Thursday at 9 a.m. the CVCC Small Business Center will host "Grant Writing 101," a comprehensive introduction to grant writing that outlines what should be included in each grant component and helps participants avoid many common grant-writing pitfalls.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., the CVCC Small Business Center will host "Effective Grant Research," which explores the details needed to conduct successful grant research and expedite a nonprofit's grant-writing process. Participants will learn the details needed to begin prospect research, how to locate available grants, and how to navigate organizational websites to locate funding opportunities.

Mandy Pearce with local business Funding for Good will lead these sessions.

There is no charge to attend these webinars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.