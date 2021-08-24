Nonprofit unveils new brand name and identity

“Our residents identify closely with their individual community, so the rebranding is intentionally keeping the community names and enhancing them with the EveryAge mark,” said Kim Kilday, chief marketing officer, EveryAge. “This new brand allows us to tie together both our communities and programs throughout the region to create better awareness and give us plenty of room to grow as we write our next chapter.”

The name EveryAge ties directly back to UCHS’ strong belief that all ages matter and it is important to make the most out of life, regardless of age. As a steward of the nonprofit’s resources, values, reputation, and relationships, the EveryAge brand aligns with the organization’s goal of empowering seniors and their families to navigate their futures by providing help and support that evolves with them.

The unveiling of the new EveryAge brand occurred during the 50th anniversary celebration on Aug. 20 in Newton, which was livestreamed to all 12 locations. A landing page with more information about the new brand is available at www.everyage.org, and the organization’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages will also provide updates.

“While our name is changing, our mission and vision remain steadfast,” said Syria. “EveryAge is committed to enriching lives by providing the right services, at the right time, in the right setting. We are honoring our legacy while broadening the role we play in helping individuals live life to the fullest.”