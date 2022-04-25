Nonprofit to host run/walk fundraiser

HICKORY — The International Organization for Stopping Exploitation of Women (IoSEW) has launched registration and fundraising for its first 5k run/walk. The Race for Dignity 5k Run/Walk, presented by IoSEW, will be held on May 7 in Hickory.

It is estimated that 20 to 40 million people are presently trafficked across the globe. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 50,000 people, mostly women and children, fall victim to human and sexual trafficking each year.

IoSEW strives to make a difference with the establishment of a full-service, protective, and restorative home for rescued victims, deemed Dignity.

As a fledgling organization, the group is holding events and seeking partners to help it realize its financial goals to make this home a reality and provide these victims an alternative to the brutal life forced upon them.

IoSEW’s first 5k run/walk in Hickory will provide an opportunity for seasoned runners and all others to race competitively or leisurely to promote awareness of this issue and contribute to IoSEW’s mission.

Following the 5k run/walk through downtown Hickory, participants and supporters will meet back at Union Square for a day-long community event featuring:

• A recognition ceremony for race winners and participants

• A brief presentation on the reality and community impacts of human trafficking

• A silent auction featuring items donated from local and community sponsors

• Live music from local and regional performers

• Art display from local artists

• Food trucks

All proceeds and donations will be attributed solely to covering costs for the establishment of IoSEW’s Dignity home, as well as future, similar events toward meeting that goal.

For those who do not wish run/walk but would still like to support IoSEW’s efforts, event volunteers will be available to accept donations or appropriate organizational support. IoSEW is also accepting donations via PayPal on its website at www.iosew.org.

The goal of the Race for Dignity 5k Run/Walk is to raise $50,000.

For more information or registration, visit www.iosew.org.