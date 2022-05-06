Nonprofit plans night farmers market, career fair

NEWTON — Hmong Southeast Puavpheej Inc. (HSP), an area nonprofit, is planning a farmers night market and a career fair. Both events will be held at 3500 Rocky Ford Road in Newton.

The grand opening for the farmers market is this Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, from 2-8 p.m. The market will be held each Saturday and Sunday through October.

HSP Career Fair Day will be held on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both of the events are free admission and open to the public. The night market will have a variety of food vendors from different cultures and fresh produce from local farmers.

Organizers are still accepting booth vendors for both of the events. Visit HSP's website for more information at: www.hmongsoutheastpuavpheej.org.