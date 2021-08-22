 Skip to main content
Nonprofit music school has new piano teacher
Nonprofit music school has new piano teacher

TAYLORSVILLE — Janet Hayes is the newest piano teacher at Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville.

Kathy Estes, music director at the nonprofit school, said Hayes is well known in the area as a teacher and as an extraordinarily skilled and accomplished pianist and accompanist.

In addition to teaching beginners, Hayes is offering the Piano Improvisation Class for intermediate players, both adults and young people. The course is a step-by-step method for those wanting to enhance their playing abilities in any genre of music. It is considered valuable for accompanists, entertainers, and church players.

In-person classes begin Sept. 7 at Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.studio3nc.com for details.

Hayes

