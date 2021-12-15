Nonprofit magazine's first issue goes to schools

HICKORY — Foothills Kids Magazine, a new nonprofit magazine that provides free educational content to western North Carolina schools, will present the public with a preview of the organization’s first publication. The first issue will be given to public elementary schools in the Western Piedmont region for free.

Previously published as a supplement to regional publisher Carmen Eckard’s Foothills Digest, Foothills Kids became a tax-exempt operation in 2020 in the hope of growing its mission to provide co-curricular, local-focused content for schools and students. The magazine has been given to Caldwell County and Hickory public schools in the past.

This winter, Foothills Kids will distribute its first issue as a nonprofit magazine. The 40-page magazine will focus on the ground and soil in western North Carolina.

The fall issue’s premiere sponsor is retired North Carolina teacher, Marjorie Riddle Watson, in memory of Don Eckard (1938-2021). Other sponsors include the George Foundation/Alex Lee, Cargo Transporters, Morrisette Paper, Carolina Tape and Supply, DHW CPAs, HSM, Catawba Radiology, Vanguard Furniture, Blue Ridge Energy and Broome Insurance.

Foothills Kids Magazine seeks volunteers of all ages to support its mission to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina.” The nonprofit magazine looks for graphic artists, educational content creators and student advisers. Interested parties should contact Foothills Kids Magazine at 828-578-2732 or aakohrs121@yahoo.com.