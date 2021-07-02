Nonprofit appoints board, names leadership team

VALDESE — A local hospice and palliative care provider has filled its key leadership positions and appointed a board of directors.
On May 1 Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated to become one provider. The new group’s name is Amorem. Cathy Swanson, chief executive officer of Amorem, said the nonprofit’s board of directors has been appointed. Directors that represent both the original Caldwell and Burke Hospice boards have been appointed to the new board.
“By coming together and forming one organization we are able to keep local voices on our new board to ensure our communities have equitable representation,” Swanson said. The 15-member board is comprised of eight individuals from Caldwell, six from Burke and one representative from the High Country service area. Marc Carpenter, previous board chairman for the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care board of directors, serves in the same role for Amorem’s board of directors. Dr. Gregory Jones, previous board chair for Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, has been elected vice chairman.
“The intent behind the integration is to retain the integrity and vision of our community-owned hospice organizations,” Swanson said. “The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served.” The previous boards for both organizations voted unanimously to bring the two providers together. Prior to the integration, leadership at both Burke and Caldwell were contacted by other hospice organizations that wanted to merge with or acquire the local providers. Those offers did not align with the vision to remain locally owned and managed.
“By bringing the Burke and Caldwell organizations together we maintain the legacy of community-based hospice care,” Swanson said. “As Amorem, we will offer our communities more quality, more compassion and more support.” In addition to the board of directors, Swanson also has announced her senior leadership team. Three staff members from the legacy Burke team and seven staff members from the legacy Caldwell team fill the positions. Swanson previously served as the CEO for Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for more than 30 years.
“The transition for our patients and their families will be seamless,” Swanson said. “Access to excellent care remains the top priority.”
In addition to the Valdese campus, patient care units also are located in Hudson and Lenoir and plans to open a unit in the High Country are in progress. The complete integration process will take about 12 to 18 months to complete.
Swanson said infrastructure details are nearly complete and there are no plans to close any of the locations or have a reduction in force.
To make a hospice or palliative medicine referral, call the Burke office at 828-879-1601 or the Caldwell office at 828-754-0101.
The name Amorem, Latin for the act of love, was chosen because of its meaning, Swanson said.
The board of directors includes Marc Carpenter, chairman; Dr. Gregory Jones, vice chairman, Peg Broyhill, secretary; Jordan Greene, treasurer; Dr. David Burnette, Rich DeAugustinis, David Gray, Rob Hinman, Jared Huffman, Mack Jarvis, David Lackey, Rhonda Lee, Tamra Starnes, Wongalee Thomas and Janet Winkler.
In addition to Swanson, the senior leadership team includes Dr. Julia Sherrill, Chief Medical Officer; Carol Smith, Vice President of High Country Service Area; Bobbie Self, Vice President of Quality and Compliance; Jacquita White Blount, Vice President of Burke Service Area; April Moore, Vice President of Business Services; Kathy Tunstill, Vice President of Nursing Services; Anna Blanton, Vice President of Support Services; Kerri L. McFalls, Vice President of Community Engagement; and Terry Johnson, Vice President of Finance.
