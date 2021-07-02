Nonprofit appoints board, names leadership team

VALDESE — A local hospice and palliative care provider has filled its key leadership positions and appointed a board of directors.

On May 1 Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated to become one provider. The new group’s name is Amorem. Cathy Swanson, chief executive officer of Amorem, said the nonprofit’s board of directors has been appointed. Directors that represent both the original Caldwell and Burke Hospice boards have been appointed to the new board.

“By coming together and forming one organization we are able to keep local voices on our new board to ensure our communities have equitable representation,” Swanson said. The 15-member board is comprised of eight individuals from Caldwell, six from Burke and one representative from the High Country service area. Marc Carpenter, previous board chairman for the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care board of directors, serves in the same role for Amorem’s board of directors. Dr. Gregory Jones, previous board chair for Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, has been elected vice chairman.