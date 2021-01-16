Nominees sought for Children's Protection Award

CONOVER — Do you know a group or person who helps reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect in Catawba County? Nominate them now for the 2021 Children’s Protection Award.

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) is accepting nominations for the 2021 Children’s Protection Award. Presented annually, this award honors the person, community group or business whose efforts have reduced the risk of child abuse and neglect in Catawba County.

Nomination forms are on the CAPC website at www.catawbacountycapc.org. A letter of recommendation is required along with the nomination. The nominee can be a single community volunteer, a group of volunteers or a professional working with children. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. They can be emailed to cengart@catawbacountync.gov or mailed to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, 4360 County Home Road, Conover, NC 28613, Attention: Connie Engart. They can also be faxed to the CAPC at 828-256-7711.

The winner will be honored at an award ceremony. He or she will also have the opportunity to take part in the CAPC Annual Vigil that will be held later in the year, and will designate where the Annual Memory Quilt is placed.