Nominations sought for Spirit of King Awards

HICKORY — Nominations are being accepted for the annual Spirit of King Awards. The awards go to an individual, organization and volunteer in the community who embody the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.

Nominations will include contact information for the nominee as well as a description in 300 words or less of how the nominee has embodied the ideals of King.

Nomination forms are available at the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries or by calling Morning Star First Baptist Church at 828-327-2067. Submit nominations by mail to Spirit of King Committee, Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 4th Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602 or by email to msfbc126@gmail.com.

Nominations are welcome through Jan. 4. The award is given as part of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service on Sunday, Jan. 15. This service is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.