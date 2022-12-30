 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nominations sought for Dysart Citizenship Awards

  • 0

LENOIR — The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Duke Energy announce the open nomination period for the 2023 L.A. Dysart Citizenship Award, male and female nominees.

This award was established to recognize an individual who exhibits outstanding citizenship as evidenced by their community service. This award is open to any resident in Caldwell County. Two awards will be presented — one male and one female. Award recipients will be announced at The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in February. Outstanding citizenship can be evidenced in diverse ways but most often includes service to the community through volunteerism.

Open nominations will be received until Jan. 6. For an application, visit www.caldwellchambernc.com/ or call The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce at 828-726-0616.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert