Nominations sought for Dysart Citizenship Awards

LENOIR — The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Duke Energy announce the open nomination period for the 2023 L.A. Dysart Citizenship Award, male and female nominees.
This award was established to recognize an individual who exhibits outstanding citizenship as evidenced by their community service. This award is open to any resident in Caldwell County. Two awards will be presented — one male and one female. Award recipients will be announced at The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in February. Outstanding citizenship can be evidenced in diverse ways but most often includes service to the community through volunteerism.
Open nominations will be received until Jan. 6. For an application, visit www.caldwellchambernc.com/ or call The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce at 828-726-0616.