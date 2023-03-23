HICKORY — The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, a United Way agency, is now accepting nominations for its 2023 JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award.

The JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award was established in 2014 in honor of JoAnn Spees, former executive director and one of the founders of the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County Inc. This prestigious award honors the individual, community, group, or business whose efforts have promoted healthy lifestyles and empowered youth to make healthy life choices so that they can reach their full potential.

Eligibility criteria include nominee’s service to youth must have been provided within Catawba County and must be recognized as directly responsible for empowering youth to make healthy life choices.

More information including nomination forms can be found at www.coacatawba.org and are due to Jordan Ledford by Friday, April 7.

The ninth annual JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award will be presented at the council’s annual Wake-Up Call Breakfast on Friday, May 12, at Catawba Country Club from 8-9 a.m.. The Wake-Up Call event will provide guests with door prizes, networking opportunities, and breakfast. There is a cost of $20 at the door and donations are appreciated.

The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County’s mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy. The council is the lead agency in providing Healthy Youth Education programs, the Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program, as well as resources to Catawba County teens and their parents. Learn more at www.coacatawba.org.