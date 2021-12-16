Nominations accepted for Spirit of King Award

HICKORY — The annual Spirit of King Award goes to an individual in the community who embodies the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of inclusion of people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.

Nominations will include contact information for the nominee as well as a description in 300 words or less of how the nominee has embodied the ideals of King. Nomination forms are available at the Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries or by calling First Presbyterian Church at 828-322-6343. Submit nominations by mail to First Presbyterian Church, 237 Second St. NW or email to whitfpc@hickoryfpc.org.

Nominations are welcome through Jan. 3, 2022. The award is given as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. service on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory. This service is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers and the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.