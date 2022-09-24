Nominate volunteers who give from the heart

HICKORY — From helping collect food, to sorting and preparing donated clothing, to manning an information desk, to showing up at a disaster ready to help, to sharing a smile with someone facing a crisis, Catawba County can’t say thank you enough to its volunteers.

So, it’s time to recognize those outstanding individuals who make all the difference when it comes to helping local nonprofits assist those in a crisis.

The Catawba County United Way is planning to host the annual Giving from the Heart Volunteer Awards on Nov. 9 to help recognize these invaluable individuals. The event will be held at The Heritage Barn in Conover.

One agency/organization may submit a maximum of five nominations in each category: adult individual, youth and group. Nominations are due by Oct. 17.

During this special event, all nominees will be recognized with a certificate. Three winners, one in each category — Youth, Individual, and Group — will be named. The winners of the “Giving From the Heart” award will receive an award and $500 from Piedmont Natural Gas paid to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Nominee’s volunteer organization must serve the community at large in Catawba County.

• Nominee’s volunteer organization must be a nonprofit or a governmental agency to receive the award.

• Youth award — Individual 18 years or younger. Youth groups are eligible for the Group Award.

• An adult, youth or group is eligible in one category only.

• Group Award is for groups of two or more individuals.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding volunteer, fill out the Nomination Form at this link: www.ccunitedway.com/volunteer.

The Catawba County United Way is dedicated to helping increase the organized capacity of people to help others. For more information about the CCUW call 828-327-6851.