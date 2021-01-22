No vaccines coming to Alexander County next week

Alexander County was among several vaccine distributors to learn they will not receive any COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.

The county will run out of first doses by Monday, according to a news release from Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman. They will continue to administer second doses of the vaccine.

There are 2,800 people older than 65 on the waiting list to receive the vaccine in Alexander County. New appointments will not be scheduled until the county gets more doses, according to the news release.

The county is now accepting people to join their quick-response list of people who could be at the vaccination location in 15 minutes or less to be vaccinated at the end of the day if any doses are left over. The response list would avoid wasting any vaccine, the news release said.

As of Thursday, 1,529 Alexander County residents have been vaccinated and 210 of those residents have had both doses, according to an update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Caldwell County Health Department ran out of first doses this week and is unsure when its next shipment will arrive, according to a news release from the county. There are more than 8,000 people on the waiting list.