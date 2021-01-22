No vaccines coming to Alexander County next week

Alexander County was among several vaccine distributors to learn they will not receive any COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
The county will run out of first doses by Monday, according to a news release from Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman. They will continue to administer second doses of the vaccine.
There are 2,800 people older than 65 on the waiting list to receive the vaccine in Alexander County. New appointments will not be scheduled until the county gets more doses, according to the news release.
The county is now accepting people to join their quick-response list of people who could be at the vaccination location in 15 minutes or less to be vaccinated at the end of the day if any doses are left over. The response list would avoid wasting any vaccine, the news release said.
As of Thursday, 1,529 Alexander County residents have been vaccinated and 210 of those residents have had both doses, according to an update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Caldwell County Health Department ran out of first doses this week and is unsure when its next shipment will arrive, according to a news release from the county. There are more than 8,000 people on the waiting list.
The state urged counties to use all of their COVID-19 doses, which the Caldwell County Health Department did. Now, they’re stuck with no first doses, health department Director Anna Martin said in the release.
“While we have developed an efficient method for administering vaccine, we need more vaccine to address the demand in Caldwell County,” Martin said.
The health department was forced to reschedule appointments for mid-February, the release said.
None of the vaccine shipments the county has received have had as many doses as promised, the news release from the county said.
“Even with receiving fewer than anticipated vaccines, the department has administered more than 1,650 initial doses,” the release said.
In Caldwell County, 5,273 county residents have had the first or both doses from either the health department or the hospital. Of those people, 627 have had both doses.
At least 496,837 people have received the first or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, according to a Thursday update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Catawba County, 7,736 residents have received at least the first dose. At least 1,573 of those people have had both doses. Catawba County expects to receive its regular allotment of doses.
At least 3,279 Burke County residents have received one or both doses and 807 have had both doses.
Inmate death
Another inmate at Alexander Correctional Institute died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the state.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety prison has seen six total COVID-19 deaths in inmates at the prison.
The latest was a man in his early 50s with a pre-existing medical condition, according to the news release. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 30 and was hospitalized the same day. His condition worsened and he died Wednesday.
“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in the news release. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority.”
Alexander Correctional Institute has seen 305 total cases of the coronavirus. Only one is active as of the latest NCDPS update.
Case count
Catawba County reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 109 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new deaths put the county total at 227. There have been 14,519 total cases since the pandemic began.
Statewide, 7,436 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the state total to 705,535 cases, according to NCDHHS.