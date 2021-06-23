No tax increases; commissioners OK $308 million county budget

Catawba County’s budget for the coming fiscal year totals $308.4 million. There are no tax increases, including fire district tax rates.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at Monday’s board meeting. The budget does not include any increases in fire taxes, though five districts requested increases. The commissioners decided to pause increases to take time to find a better process for deciding fire taxes, Commissioner Kitty Barnes said.

“By not changing fire tax rates we’re looking for some coordination moving forward and looking at providing more and better service throughout the county,” Barnes said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget includes a 7 percent increase from last year in the public safety budget, which includes the sheriff’s office, emergency services and 911 communications. Those services are projected to cost just over $40 million. There is a 4 percent increase for human services, which includes social services and public health, to more than $50 million.

The budget also includes $43.5 million in school construction to pay for improvements to Newton Conover High School, elementary school improvements in Hickory Public Schools and a new Maiden Elementary School. There is also $7.8 million in smaller school partial improvement projects.