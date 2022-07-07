"No Strings Attached;" From feminine products to counseling to practical grant assistance, Hickory Women’s Resource Center continues to advocate for all women

Executive Director Michelle Morgan said the Women's Resource Center is a one-stop shop for all women who are making life transitions.

For example, the center provides free sanitary pads and tampons to women through the No Strings Attached program. The personal hygiene items can be found hanging on the front porch of the center in little brown bags. Morgan said women are free to come and grab what they need, no questions asked.

The Pantry With A Purpose offers household and personal supplies like cleaners, soap, menstrual hygiene, deodorant and more to keep women safe and clean.

The pantry is completely funded by community donations, and Morgan said that they have given out about 2,000 pounds of pantry items.

The Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit organization, also has an on-site licensed therapist for underinsured or uninsured women who are in need of free mental health counseling.

Morgan said the Womenade practical grant assistance helps women who may be living from paycheck to paycheck. The up to $500 grant can help women cover car repairs with estimates, mental health counseling copays for a time period, balances on childcare fees or equipment needs.

The grant does not cover rent, utilities, housing or rental deposits, past due credit bills, past due medical bills or car insurance.

Morgan said that the Women's Resource Center funded laptops for women starting or finishing school. The center also funded a new sewing machine for a woman who is a seamstress for a living. Both were included in equipment needs through the Womenade grant.

Morgan said the services and the grants make a difference in the lives of local women, including some who might find themselves without a job or home if not for that assistance.

The Women’s Resource Center is LGBTQ+, immigrant, BIPOC and AAPI allied.

“The Women’s Resource Center will continue to trust women to make their own determination about what is best for their lives, their bodies, and their families, and will continue to support them in accessing the resources to do so,” Morgan said.

Morgan invites members of the community to volunteer at the Women’s Resource Center. Volunteers go through training for about half of a day and help with answering the phone and refilling the pantry and making the bags of feminine products.

“We just have to stay together and support each other and be advocates for each other,” Morgan said.