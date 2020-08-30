No spike in deaths despite pandemic for 4 counties of the Catawba Valley

The region is in the midst of a pandemic but the number of people who have died in the Catawba Valley area during the first eight months of 2020 is almost identical to the number who died during the same time period last year.
In Catawba County, by Aug. 21 this year, 1,264 death certificates were filed with the county register of deeds office. At the same date in 2019, 1,260 were filed.
The numbers in neighboring counties also reflect little difference in 2019 and 2020 death rates. In Caldwell County, there were 581 death certificates filed so far this year and 579 this time last year. In Burke County there were 657 filed so far this year and 626 last year. In Alexander County there were 136 this year and 137 this time last year.
In total there have been 36 more death certificates filed this year in the four-county area compared to the same time last year.
While some may expect the number to be higher due to COVID-19 deaths, precautions taken against the virus may be lowering the number of deaths caused by other things, said Dr. David Millsaps, a pediatrician with Unifour Pediatrics. People are likely spreading less disease and other viruses, he said. Some may be working from home or out of work, lowering workplace accidents.
“Because of COVID, you’ve got everyone isolated, in masks, not close to each other. They’re staying home. Travel has been reduced. I would imagine that workplace accidents are reduced,” he said. “If you put people in masks, the number of people who get colds, pneumonia, goes down. You’re trying to reduce COVID and you reduce everything else.”
Because the data is recent and hasn’t been analyzed, it’s hard to say exactly what the death tolls signify, Millsaps said. In his practice, fewer children are coming in with disease or injuries.
Catawba County Public Health does not have the resources to do the statistical analysis needed to research and compare death rates, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.
“Additional context and analysis is needed before drawing any conclusions from death data,” she said.
While COVID-19 has accounted for 101 deaths between the four counties as of Friday, the deaths may not all be reflected in the death certificate numbers.
Death certificates are filed in the county where the person died, according to North Carolina General Statutes. If someone was taken to an out-of-county hospital for treatment and died there, that is where the death certificate would be filed.
Catawba County has reported 44 county resident deaths related to the coronavirus, but some may not have happened in Catawba County. The health department is not tracking how many county resident COVID-19 deaths are out of the county, Killian said. They also are not tracking how many COVID-19 deaths happen in Catawba County of people who are not county residents.
The fact that some people may have died with COVID-19 out of the county, as well as COVID-19 precautions may result in the level number of deaths in the area, Millsaps said.
One thing that coronavirus and state precautions doesn’t appear to have greatly affected is the number of fatalities due to car accidents, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
As of Aug. 16, the N.C. Highway Patrol has investigated 24 collision fatalities across the four counties, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger. At the same time last year, there were 23 fatalities.
The fatalities only include those where the highway patrol responded, not those investigated by local police departments, Swagger said.
In Hickory, the picture is slightly different, with no fatalities so far this year and four this time last year, according to the Hickory Police Department.
While the death rates of Catawba County and the surrounding counties may not have seen much impact this year, Millsaps is expecting some impact in years to come. If people decided to delay going to the doctor this year to avoid contact with people and limit the spread of COVID-19, it could have negative effects on their health in years to come, he said. If they don’t have regular checkups or screenings, it could lead to something being missed.
“If you don’t do preventative maintenance, there’s a downside effect that may not affect it this year but it may in the following years,” he said. “In the short term, you may not have someone die but they may put themselves at risk.”
