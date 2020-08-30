No spike in deaths despite pandemic for 4 counties of the Catawba Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The region is in the midst of a pandemic but the number of people who have died in the Catawba Valley area during the first eight months of 2020 is almost identical to the number who died during the same time period last year.

In Catawba County, by Aug. 21 this year, 1,264 death certificates were filed with the county register of deeds office. At the same date in 2019, 1,260 were filed.

The numbers in neighboring counties also reflect little difference in 2019 and 2020 death rates. In Caldwell County, there were 581 death certificates filed so far this year and 579 this time last year. In Burke County there were 657 filed so far this year and 626 last year. In Alexander County there were 136 this year and 137 this time last year.

In total there have been 36 more death certificates filed this year in the four-county area compared to the same time last year.

While some may expect the number to be higher due to COVID-19 deaths, precautions taken against the virus may be lowering the number of deaths caused by other things, said Dr. David Millsaps, a pediatrician with Unifour Pediatrics. People are likely spreading less disease and other viruses, he said. Some may be working from home or out of work, lowering workplace accidents.