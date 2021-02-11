No snow in sight; forecaster: it's not going to get cold enough

Weekend weather

With low pressures moving into the area and temperatures hovering above freezing, Powell anticipates that folks will see mostly rain with some chances of ice this weekend.

“You could see a light glaze of ice on trees and maybe bridges on Friday morning,” Powell added. “The bad thing about Saturday is that it’s going to be miserably cold — around 35, 36 degrees — and rain. So that puts us at 3-4 degrees away from a pretty big winter storm.”

The Catawba Valley will see another batch of cold rain on Sunday with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. Powell added that it will be colder on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“With colder air and chances of precipitation, there could be more of a threat of freezing rain and sleet for Monday night and Tuesday morning,” Powell said. “People will need to just be mindful of this and take extra time and caution when traveling.”

After February, Powell fears that temperatures will continue to rise, eliminating chances of snow in the Catawba Valley for the winter season. “We had the perfect setup this winter for snow precipitation wise; we just lacked the cold temperatures,” he added.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

