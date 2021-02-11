No snow in sight; forecaster: it's not going to get cold enough

The Catawba Valley is in store for a rainy weekend with little to no chance of winter weather.
“The winter weather pattern flopped on us; it’s just not going to get cold enough,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group.
Powell said the weather has been tough to predict. “The models have not been our friend this winter,” he admitted. “And honestly, it’s kind of COVID-related.”
Powell explained that back in late March and April of last year, commercial airliners were grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Commercial airliners are equipped with weather sensors that provide data for the weather models,” he said. “Without the extra data, the models we use weren’t as reliable.”
Fortunately there are plans to update the National Weather Service's Global Forecast System (GFS), a weather forecast model frequently used by Powell.
The GFS model upgrade will include: improved snowfall location and amounts, improved ability to capture the temperature profile in shallow, cold air masses, increased identification of tropical cyclone threats with higher success ratio and longer lead times, and more, according to a recent news release from the National Weather Service.
“The upgrades should be released by mid-to-late March,” Powell said. “It may not be helpful in predicting snowfall this year but next year it should.”
Weekend weather
With low pressures moving into the area and temperatures hovering above freezing, Powell anticipates that folks will see mostly rain with some chances of ice this weekend.
“You could see a light glaze of ice on trees and maybe bridges on Friday morning,” Powell added. “The bad thing about Saturday is that it’s going to be miserably cold — around 35, 36 degrees — and rain. So that puts us at 3-4 degrees away from a pretty big winter storm.”
The Catawba Valley will see another batch of cold rain on Sunday with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. Powell added that it will be colder on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
“With colder air and chances of precipitation, there could be more of a threat of freezing rain and sleet for Monday night and Tuesday morning,” Powell said. “People will need to just be mindful of this and take extra time and caution when traveling.”
After February, Powell fears that temperatures will continue to rise, eliminating chances of snow in the Catawba Valley for the winter season. “We had the perfect setup this winter for snow precipitation wise; we just lacked the cold temperatures,” he added.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.