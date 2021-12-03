No plans for a Trader Joe's in Hickory but Facebook page is devoted to that end

The grocery chain says it does. Rachel Broderick, a Trader Joe’s spokesperson, said the company takes customer feedback and location suggestions into account when considering new locations. She encouraged people to submit requests. “After all, we want to open in neighborhoods where the community wants us as a neighbor, too,” Broderick said.

While Cloninger and her Facebook followers believe Hickory is the right place for a Trader Joe’s, there are no current plans for one in Hickory, Broderick said. A Hickory store could be considered in the future, she said.

The company is slower than other retailers to expand, Broderick said. There is not an exact formula to determine where or when a store opens, but there are some factors that the company takes into account.

“For us to open in a particular area, it has to be the right time, the right site and storefront, and the right crew available to relocate and run the store,” she said.

Cloninger said she believes several open storefronts in Hickory could be perfect, particularly in the Viewmont area. She cited the former Lowes Foods storefront on 29th Avenue Drive Northeast as an example.