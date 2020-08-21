 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 cases at Catawba County Detention Facility
The Catawba County Detention Facility currently has no positive COVID-19 cases among inmates or staff, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

An outbreak at the facility was found in late July with 10 inmates testing positive for the virus. The outbreak was contained to one housing unit, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Since then, medical staff have continued assessing current and incoming inmates and staff for COVID-19-related symptoms. No inmates or staff have been identified as symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the release.

Catawba County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and one additional death, according to Catawba County Public Health. The total number of cases in the county is 2,460, and the total number of deaths is now 38.

The latest death was of a person in their 80s who was hospitalized. The death is not related to a congregate living center, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Hospitalizations increased by three on Friday for a total of 21. The total number of people recovered from the virus in Catawba County is 1,903.

Burke County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 1,919. Of these, 12 patients remain hospitalized, 31 have died, and 1,609 people have recovered from the virus.

Caldwell County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the county total to 1,345, with 19 patients in the hospital, 18 deaths, and 728 recoveries.

Alexander County reported six new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 348. Four patients are hospitalized, 286 people have recovered, and four have died.

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Friday. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, this brings the state total to 151,912 cases.

Across the state, 1,015 patients are hospitalized, 127,749 people have recovered, and 2,494 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

33 new cases

2,460 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

38 total deaths

1,903 people recovered

Burke County

27 new cases

1,919 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

31 total deaths

1,609 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,345 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

18 total deaths

728 people recovered

Alexander County

6 new cases

348 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

286 people recovered

North Carolina

2,008 new cases

151,912 total cases

1,015 patients hospitalized

2,494 total deaths

127,749 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

