No new COVID-19 cases at Catawba County Detention Facility

The Catawba County Detention Facility currently has no positive COVID-19 cases among inmates or staff, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

An outbreak at the facility was found in late July with 10 inmates testing positive for the virus. The outbreak was contained to one housing unit, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Since then, medical staff have continued assessing current and incoming inmates and staff for COVID-19-related symptoms. No inmates or staff have been identified as symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the release.

Catawba County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and one additional death, according to Catawba County Public Health. The total number of cases in the county is 2,460, and the total number of deaths is now 38.

The latest death was of a person in their 80s who was hospitalized. The death is not related to a congregate living center, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Hospitalizations increased by three on Friday for a total of 21. The total number of people recovered from the virus in Catawba County is 1,903.