No more snow days?

The 2020 school year has yielded a list of changes. The latest is the end of snow days.

The three school systems in Catawba County are already practiced at using remote learning in place of in-person instruction. Local school systems canceled in-person classes on Oct. 29 ahead of severe weather from Tropical Storm Zeta, citing safety concerns.

Instead of going to school, students used that Thursday as a remote learning day. Something similar will happen once Old Man Winter moves into the area.

“Remote learning days can be used for inclement weather days moving forward,” said Matt Stover, Catawba County Schools Superintendent. He added that Catawba County Schools will make those announcements via social media, phone calls, and other media.

“The advantage of remote learning is that our students and teachers keep the flow of the curriculum and we do not have to make up remote learning days,” Stover said. “Remote learning days count as instructional hours just as they do now.”

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell said the system plans to use remote learning as an option in the event of inclement weather. He added that make-up days will not be needed since remote learning will count as instructional time.

