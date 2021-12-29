No hepatitis A cases related to Hudson KFC

No additional cases have been linked to a confirmed case of hepatitis A in a person who works at the KFC restaurant in Hudson, but there could still be spread from the case.

The case was confirmed Dec. 17, according to Caldwell County officials. Household and close contacts of the person were notified, but patrons of the restaurant were not notified. Customers are not considered close contacts, Caldwell County Infectious Disease Nurse Chad Barr said.

Out of the notifications, four people received a post-exposure vaccine to reduce the risk of infection, Barr said. He did not say how many people were considered close contacts.

As of Tuesday, no additional cases of hepatitis A were found related to the KFC employee. The virus has a long incubation period, Barr said. The incubation period of hepatitis A is up to 50 days, so the health department is still monitoring for linked cases.

There has been an increase in hepatitis A cases nationwide.