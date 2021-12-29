No hepatitis A cases related to Hudson KFC

No additional cases have been linked to a confirmed case of hepatitis A in a person who works at the KFC restaurant in Hudson, but there could still be spread from the case.
The case was confirmed Dec. 17, according to Caldwell County officials. Household and close contacts of the person were notified, but patrons of the restaurant were not notified. Customers are not considered close contacts, Caldwell County Infectious Disease Nurse Chad Barr said.
Out of the notifications, four people received a post-exposure vaccine to reduce the risk of infection, Barr said. He did not say how many people were considered close contacts.
As of Tuesday, no additional cases of hepatitis A were found related to the KFC employee. The virus has a long incubation period, Barr said. The incubation period of hepatitis A is up to 50 days, so the health department is still monitoring for linked cases.
There has been an increase in hepatitis A cases nationwide.
Hepatitis A is a contagious, short-term liver infection that can sometimes cause prolonged illness, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The disease is spread through close personal contact or through food contaminated with undetectable amounts of feces from a contagious person, NCDHHS said.
From March to September this year, Caldwell County saw 15 hepatitis A cases reported, according to the NCDHHS.
In the same time period, Catawba County saw 29 cases. Burke County saw 26 and Alexander County saw eight cases.
Two-thirds of the people diagnosed with hepatitis A in North Carolina in those six months were hospitalized.
The Caldwell County Health Department recommends people get vaccinated against hepatitis A.