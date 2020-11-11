No fans at LR games through December

Outside fans will not be permitted to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University's men's or women's basketball games through Dec. 31, the university announced on Monday.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area and current state mandates on indoor gatherings, Lenoir-Rhyne decided there will be no outside fans allowed to attend home men's and women's basketball games through the end of the year, a press release from Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics stated.

"In consideration of both the North Carolina Governors' orders and the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and the greater Lenoir-Rhyne community, we have decided to not allow outside fans during the early segment of our basketball season," Kim Pate, vice president for athletics, said in the release. "We hope to be able to allow fans and our dedicated Bears Club members later in the season pending the landscape with COVID improving."

The games will be broadcast on the Bears Sports Network at lrbears.com/watch. Following the New Year, Lenoir-Rhyne will reevaluate the attendance policy for home basketball games.

The "Stuff the Shu" initiative is still scheduled for the games against Queens, according to the release. The women tip-off on Nov. 21 and the men play the Royals on Dec. 19. For more information, visit lrbears.com or to buy a teddy bear, visit lrbears.com/lendapaw