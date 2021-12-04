No confirmed omicron in Catawba County, but don't rule it out

No cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Catawba County, but the virus could already be here.

The new variant is the latest to spread around the world, with the first cases identified in the U.S. this week. “Although there have not been any cases of the omicron variant identified in Catawba County or in North Carolina yet, state epidemiologists are saying it could already be present, and it’s only a matter of time before the variant is identified in communities across the state,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist.

Only a small portion of COVID-19 virus samples are tested for variants as part of the state’s monitoring, so a case of the variant could be here but not tested yet, Killian said.

Variant testing is done by the state. Typically the county doesn’t know if there are specific variant cases in any particular county, she said.