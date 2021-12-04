No confirmed omicron in Catawba County, but don't rule it out

No cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Catawba County, but the virus could already be here.
The new variant is the latest to spread around the world, with the first cases identified in the U.S. this week. “Although there have not been any cases of the omicron variant identified in Catawba County or in North Carolina yet, state epidemiologists are saying it could already be present, and it’s only a matter of time before the variant is identified in communities across the state,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health community engagement specialist.
Only a small portion of COVID-19 virus samples are tested for variants as part of the state’s monitoring, so a case of the variant could be here but not tested yet, Killian said.
Variant testing is done by the state. Typically the county doesn’t know if there are specific variant cases in any particular county, she said.
Omicron may spread faster than the delta variant, which was more transmissible than the original virus, according to early research, Killian said. There is no conclusive research yet, but mutations in the omicron variant may also make people who had a different COVID-19 variant more susceptible to it, she said.
North Carolina health officials expect COVID-19 vaccines to still be effective against severe disease with the omicron variant, Killian said. “There are still a lot of unknowns with this variant, but scientists should know more in the next couple of weeks,” Killian said.
The next couple of weeks will also bring the holiday season, when people will get together with more friends and family than normal and people are often indoors, which could lead to more COVID-19 spread. “Any time people are gathered together is an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread, and the holidays can create conditions that contribute to the potential for spread,” Killian said.
Like every other variant of COVID-19, omicron can be prevented through vaccination, wearing masks and social distancing, she said. State guidance also recommends unvaccinated people should get a COVID-19 test before traveling and stay home for a week after getting home from vacation.
“This virus is making people sick from all walks of life and is responsible for the deaths of more than 450 people from our county and even more requiring hospitalization,” Killian said. “The goal of vaccinations is to limit cases of COVID-19 but more importantly to prevent severe disease.”