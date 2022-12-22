No Christmas beer: Olde Hickory Tap Room to be closed Christmas day for second year in a row

Olde Hickory Tap Room will be closed Christmas Day, marking only the second time in the last 24 years the restaurant has broken what has become a tradition for many.

The restaurant closed on Christmas Day for the first time last year because of a staffing crunch and that’s the same reason they will be closing again this year, Olde Hickory owner Jason Yates said. The Union Square restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Christmas Eve in Hickory, however.

Over the years, the Tap Room has become a place where people congregate on Christmas Day, particularly people who have moved away and are coming back to Hickory for the holidays. It’s also one of the restaurant’s busiest days.

Yates said it is sad having to close again, noting that he has received many calls from people asking if they would be open on the holiday. He said he hopes the restaurant will once again be able to revive the tradition.

“Financially, as you know, obviously, it’s a loss, but it’s much more of a strain, the emotional toll it takes from the people that we’ve become very fond of over the years and we enjoy seeing them and they enjoy seeing their friends,” Yates said.