No Cheddar's in Hickory: Restaurant chain pulls plan for U.S. Highway 70 location

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will no longer be opening a location off U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant in Hickory.

“Cheddar’s is not moving forward with the project,” Henry Breaux, the real estate agent marketing the land, said. “The land is available, and there are no current development plans.”

A media representative for the restaurant chain did not respond to a request for comment.

Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said in the spring Cheddar’s had looked at opening a Hickory location a few times in the past but plans fell through for various reasons.

Cheddar’s is part of Darden Restaurants, a corporate group which also includes Olive Garden Italian Restaurant and LongHorn Steakhouse. The chain boasts of a range of scratch-made offerings such as chicken pot pie and croissants.

The piece of land has been extensively graded in the last year and an access road was built from 17th Street Drive Southeast.

The property is owned by Furniture Inn LLC, which is headed by Hickory Furniture Mart chairman Leroy Lail. It is zoned Regional Commercial, a classification which allows uses ranging from office and retail to multifamily and upper-story residential.