No charges after pedestrian was trapped under vehicle in Conover

No charges are expected after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck last week.

Bobby Joe Dellinger, 77, of Conover was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck in a driveway off of Rifle Range Road in Conover. The truck rolled backward when he stopped and failed to secure the brake, according to Trooper Jeffrey Swagger with the NC State Highway Patrol.

Florence Dellinger, 78, of Conover was standing behind the truck. She was struck and trapped underneath the vehicle.

St. Stephens Fire responded to the scene. Fire Chief Shawn Greene said Florence Dellinger was removed from under the vehicle.

Dellinger was transported by MedCenter Air to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte in critical condition, according to Swagger.

