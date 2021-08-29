No bikes allowed? BMX rider pushes for change to Hickory skate park policy

Dalton Childress has been participating in the sport of bicycle motocross — more commonly known as BMX — for nearly four years.
The 18-year-old Alexander County resident says he would like to practice his sport locally but has to go to Mooresville to find the proper facilities.
He’d much rather practice in Hickory, but the skate park has a policy against bikes. It’s a policy Childress is fighting to change.
He has started a Change.org petition that calls for a change to the rules. It has garnered nearly 120 signatures.
Childress produced a brochure arguing that allowing BMX riders would lead to more people at the park and draw in different groups of people.
Changing the policy could help raise the profile of the sport and make it easier for talented riders to develop, Childress said.
“If you look around in the world, you mainly just know of skateboarders,” Childress said. “You don’t really know any BMX riders because there’s places like this that don’t really allow it.”
Andrew Baker, 29, who visited the park with his 2-year-old son Rafi earlier this month, said he rides BMX and is also frustrated about the rules at the park.
“I think it’s kind of messed up that you’ve got a 10-year-old kid out here riding BMX bike, practicing tricks and stuff, and then he gets run off by some guy yelling at him, you know,” Baker said.
Childress’ campaign to allow bikes at the park brought him to the Hickory City Council, where he made his plea during the public comment portion of the Aug. 3 meeting.
Childress also spoke to city officials, including Mayor Hank Guess, about the matter, he said.
He believes that BMX bikes would work fine on the equipment currently in place at the park.
Guess said there are no current plans to change the policy, but the city would be open to considering it at some point.
The park was designed specifically for skateboards, he said. Some workers at the skate park recently attributed damages to equipment at the park to bikes, Guess said.
Guess estimated the costs of repairs to be around $20,000.
Childress disputes that the bikes caused the damage, saying instead that it was the result of improper installation.
Guess praised Childress and said he was taking the right approach to advocating for a cause he cares about.
“Even though we’re not doing something as a result of that immediately, he has initiated some conversations and it’s certainly something that we’ll look at for the future and explore the options that are available,” Guess said.
