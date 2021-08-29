No bikes allowed? BMX rider pushes for change to Hickory skate park policy

Dalton Childress has been participating in the sport of bicycle motocross — more commonly known as BMX — for nearly four years.

The 18-year-old Alexander County resident says he would like to practice his sport locally but has to go to Mooresville to find the proper facilities.

He’d much rather practice in Hickory, but the skate park has a policy against bikes. It’s a policy Childress is fighting to change.

He has started a Change.org petition that calls for a change to the rules. It has garnered nearly 120 signatures.

Childress produced a brochure arguing that allowing BMX riders would lead to more people at the park and draw in different groups of people.

Changing the policy could help raise the profile of the sport and make it easier for talented riders to develop, Childress said.

“If you look around in the world, you mainly just know of skateboarders,” Childress said. “You don’t really know any BMX riders because there’s places like this that don’t really allow it.”

Andrew Baker, 29, who visited the park with his 2-year-old son Rafi earlier this month, said he rides BMX and is also frustrated about the rules at the park.