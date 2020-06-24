Newton Yard of the Month honor awarded
Newton Yard of the Month honor awarded

Yard of Month

SUBMITTED PHOTO Pictured from left are Sherry Sigmon, Teresa Keimig, Vanessa Beatty and Addie Shuford.

NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Vanessa Beatty with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of June.

Beatty’s yard is filled with an assortment of colorful annuals, yard ornaments, and rose bushes.

“I love my roses,” Beatty said. “They make it so pretty.”

Beatty said the extra attention she gives her plants is the most important aspect of maintaining her beautiful garden.

“I talk to my plants,” she said. “Just water them regularly and love on them.”

“I feel so special to be named Yard of the Month,” she said. “I thank the Newton Appearance Commission for picking me.”

Photos of the Beatty’s lawn are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

The Appearance Commission continues to accept nominations for the 2020 Yard of the Month honor. Selection is based on landscaping and overall aesthetics.

If you know someone whose yard deserves recognition, complete a nomination form available at www.newtonnc.gov/yard.pdf or at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. For more information, contact Sandra Waters at swaters@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4317.

The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the City Council.

