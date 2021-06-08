Newton yard honored by city's Appearance Commission

NEWTON — The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Luminita and Teo Spencer with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of May.

The Spencers' home on Farmington Hills Drive is surrounded by an assortment of lush beds and potted plants. The focus in the front yard is flowering plants and perennials, while the backyard features raised vegetable beds, herbs, and a variety of fruit trees. Some of their favorite plants include begonias, geraniums, lilies, and peonies.

The Spencers moved into their home about two years ago and brought some plants from their former home in Chicago. Luminita Spencer said she enjoys the memories those special plants bring back for her.

“In everything, you have to put much love,” Luminita Spencer said as she explained how she keeps her yard looking beautiful.

Photos of the Spencers' lawn are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.