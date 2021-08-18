Newton writer releases her newest book

NEWTON — Becky Alghrary-McRee, local author, announces the publication of her newest book, "As the Story Goes (A small town journalist shares her love of storytelling)." McRee said this is her eighth book and will be her last.
“I hadn’t planned to do another book, but when readers of my stories that appeared in the Observer News Enterprise in Newton told me I should put my stories together in a book, I started to think about it," McRee said.
"Then when COVID hit, I had lots of extra time on my hands so I began the project. The finished product came by UPS on August 10 in five big heavy boxes from the printing company. The UPS man was amazing in that he carried three of these 40-plus-pound boxes all at once!”
McRee said she is very happy with the book and went with a new printer recommended by her book designer; it turned out to be very successful. “I had never had color pictures in any of my books and decided to go with that this time. The book is so nicely done and has satin-type pages with color photos that are very clear and beautiful.”
"As the Story Goes" is really, as she describes it, a “newspaper book” because it is made up of columns, articles and stories that come from her 25 years as a news reporter. There are stories taken from several of those papers where she worked during past years that cover a wide variety of subjects.
“There are a lot of stories about nature — flowers, gardens, birds, plants, mountains and seasons which are some of my favorite subjects,” she said.
There are also stories with a historical theme and some of seasonal events and many about Newton in its older days including the annual Soldiers Reunion.
She also wrote some new stories that have never been published.
One of these is “A Tree’s Life” and is about the huge Norway spruce trees in McRee’s yard and all the changes it and other trees go through. Trips through the country’s beautiful national parks are also recalled.
McRee’s other books include two books written about Catawba County Confederate veteran, George Rabb, her great-uncle; two mountain books about unique mountain men and women — "Mountain Magnolias" and "Hemlocks and Magnolias"; a book, “From the Catawba to the Tigris” recalling her time living in Baghdad, Iraq where her former husband was the son of a sheik; a poetry book, “Passages of the Heart;” and her last book, “Southern Potpourri.”
“I have loved writing my entire life and am so glad I was able to get these books written and published. It has meant so much to me to be able to express my feelings and ideas in written form, and I always aim for the readers’ enjoyment.”
McRee is available for book signings and lectures. For more information or to buy a book, contact McRee at 828-461-0440 or via email at raiamnc@gmail.com.