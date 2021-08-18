Newton writer releases her newest book

NEWTON — Becky Alghrary-McRee, local author, announces the publication of her newest book, "As the Story Goes (A small town journalist shares her love of storytelling)." McRee said this is her eighth book and will be her last.

“I hadn’t planned to do another book, but when readers of my stories that appeared in the Observer News Enterprise in Newton told me I should put my stories together in a book, I started to think about it," McRee said.

"Then when COVID hit, I had lots of extra time on my hands so I began the project. The finished product came by UPS on August 10 in five big heavy boxes from the printing company. The UPS man was amazing in that he carried three of these 40-plus-pound boxes all at once!”

McRee said she is very happy with the book and went with a new printer recommended by her book designer; it turned out to be very successful. “I had never had color pictures in any of my books and decided to go with that this time. The book is so nicely done and has satin-type pages with color photos that are very clear and beautiful.”