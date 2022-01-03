 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newton woman missing since Thursday; law enforcement asks for help finding her
0 Comments

Newton woman missing since Thursday; law enforcement asks for help finding her

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cynthia Diane Mitchell, 59, of Newton. She was last seen in the Conover area with an Asian male.

Mitchell was first reported missing on Dec. 30. On Jan. 3, Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said authorities still haven’t located her.

Turk said they don’t have reason to suspect that Mitchell is in danger. He explained that before she was reported missing she was released from the Catawba County jail after being arrested by Hickory police for trespassing.

Mitchell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown. She also goes by the name Cynthia Diane Hurley.

Mitchell missing (3).jpg

Law enforcement is searching for this vehicle as part of a missing person investigation.

The male she was last seen with was driving a black, two-door older model Acura.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell or the male driver is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5421.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert