Newton woman missing since Thursday; law enforcement asks for help finding her

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cynthia Diane Mitchell, 59, of Newton. She was last seen in the Conover area with an Asian male.

Mitchell was first reported missing on Dec. 30. On Jan. 3, Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said authorities still haven’t located her.

Turk said they don’t have reason to suspect that Mitchell is in danger. He explained that before she was reported missing she was released from the Catawba County jail after being arrested by Hickory police for trespassing.

Mitchell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown. She also goes by the name Cynthia Diane Hurley.

The male she was last seen with was driving a black, two-door older model Acura.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell or the male driver is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5421.

