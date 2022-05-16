Newton woman finds mild days perfect for staining chairs outdoors

As spring rushes toward summer, some area residents are enjoying the sunshine and moderate temperatures as they work outside.

Anna Lutz took advantage of mild weather last week to stain the front porch rocking chairs at her home off Settlemyre Bridge Road in Newton.

The work was a tad messy, as Lutz’s stained hands would attest. However, she said she was glad to have the chance to stain the chairs outdoors in the sun and the fresh air.

The weather forecast is for sunny days for much of the week. But the mild temperatures figure to be gone as some forecasts call for the Hickory area to reach highs in the 90s by the end of the week.