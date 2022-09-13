Newton wants to buy downtown building from county, plans to create center for new businesses

The city of Newton is seeking to buy a building in downtown Newton from Catawba County. The building would be used to house city resources to help new businesses get started.

The county owns a building at 119 N. College Ave. in Newton. The building, a block off the main square in downtown, once was the home of Catawba Valley Community College’s cosmetology school.

The cosmetology school moved in 2020, Catawba County Purchasing Manager Tina Wright said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

The 5,400-square-foot building has been empty since. It is in need of a new roof, Wright said.

The city of Newton asked to buy the property for $187,500.

The city wants to use the building to house several city departments that would assist new businesses, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said. Among those would be planning and zoning employees and fire inspections, he said. The goal is to encourage more economic growth.

The board of commissioners finance and personnel subcommittee, commissioners Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran, recommended approval of the sale. The full board of commissioners will vote on the sale on Sept. 19.

The subcommittee also considered an offer on another piece of property. The second property is at 6527 Alley Road, between the town of Catawba and Sherrills Ford.

Neighbors to the vacant 3 acres offered to buy the land for $20,000. The county has had the property since 2008. It was declared surplus in April.

The property’s current tax value is about $20,000. Commissioner Sherry Butler said she wondered if the property might have a higher appraised value after the upcoming revaluation. Beatty also raised concerns that the land might be worth more in the current market.

Before the full board of commissioners votes whether to accept the $20,000 bid and start the 10-day upset bid period, county staff plans to find out how the property’s value could change in the revaluation. During a revaluation, the county tax office re-evaluates the value of property in the county based on the latest sales data. The county is currently going through a revaluation, and the updated property values are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.