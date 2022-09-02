Newton to suspend curbside recycling collection

NEWTON — The City of Newton will suspend curbside recycling collection beginning Sept. 5.

The suspension of curbside recycling collection is due to an ongoing staff shortage and lack of availability of CDL drivers in Newton’s Sanitation Division.

In lieu of curbside recycling collection, Newton is in the process of installing several new self-service convenience centers throughout the city. Details about the convenience centers will be available at www.newtonnc.gov/recycle as the convenience centers become operational beginning around Nov. 1.

Until the city’s new convenience centers are operational, residents may drop off their recyclables free of charge at one of Catawba County’s five existing convenience centers:

• Blackburn Convenience Center: 3864 Rocky Ford Road (Newton), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

• Bethany Church Road Convenience Center: 2436 Bethany Church Road (Newton), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

• Cooksville Convenience Center: 3659 Rhoney Farm Road (Vale), open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Oxford Convenience Center: 4637 Lookout Dam Road (Catawba), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

• Sherrills Ford Convenience Center: 8876 Sherrills Ford Road (Sherrills Ford), open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Residential curbside garbage collection will continue to operate as usual. Recyclables left curbside will be disposed of as garbage. Residents who wish to dispose of their recycling bins may place them in their rollout garbage bin on their usual collection day for collection by sanitation crews.

In light of recent delays in sanitation collection, the city will soon begin working with contractors to offer improved service and shorter wait times for curbside collection of yard waste, brush, large limbs, and white goods.

If you have any questions call the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department at 828-695-4310.