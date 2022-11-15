Newton to receive $15 million as a result of Microsoft investment

Microsoft announced last week that Hickory, Conover and Maiden will serve as the sites of four new data centers the company will develop over the next decade.

But those municipalities are not the only ones that will benefit from the company’s $1 billion investment in Catawba County.

Over the next 20 years, Newton is set to receive $15 million which the city plans to place in an economic development fund.

To be precise, the city is on track to receive $15 million from Hickory over the next 20 years as a result of a deal the two cities made earlier this year to make way for Microsoft.

In July, the city councils of Newton and Hickory each adopted an annexation agreement. Speaking in July, Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the deal would allow Hickory to annex land that is located closer to Newton’s annexation zone.

The city was seeking that annexation authority for an economic development project which was not identified at that time but is now known to be Microsoft.

In exchange for taking the land, Hickory committed to paying Newton $15 million over 20 years from property tax revenues generated from Microsoft.

That money will go into a fund the city will use to spur economic growth.

“Newton will use this new fund to accomplish strategic and targeted goals related to economic development,” Newton Public Information Office Alex Frick said. “Although no funds have been designated for specific future projects, examples of potential investments the fund could support include infrastructure expansions, property acquisitions and other expenditures focused on economic growth and development.”