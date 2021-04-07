Newton to plant tree in celebration of Arbor Day

NEWTON — On Saturday morning, Newton will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of an autumn blaze maple at Central Cemetery as well as celebrate being named a 2021 Tree City USA. The Arbor Day celebration begins at 10 a.m. April 10 at 267 South Coulter Ave. Free seedlings will be available for attendees.

The Newton Tree Board, which organizes the annual celebration, selected an autumn blaze maple, a hybrid between red maple and silver maple. They are fast-growing and will tolerate a variety of soil and moisture types. They have bright fall coloration and reach a height of 45 to 50 feet. They will require pruning every three to five years when they are young in order to establish a healthy branching pattern.

Autumn blaze maple trees are an ideal pick for landscaping large areas. Their branch pattern is dense and ascending, and they sport a rounded or oval crown. Maturity comes quickly and the tree can grow three feet per year. During the fall, their leaves turn to brilliant orange-red color.

This is the 12th year that the City of Newton has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA. To achieve that status, the city maintains a tree board, has community tree ordinances, spends at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrates Arbor Day.

For more information, call the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.