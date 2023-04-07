NEWTON — Newton will offer free leaf compost at the city’s Boston Road facility beginning Friday, April 14.
Compost will be available at 1171 Boston Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays each week while supplies last. City staff will load compost onto trucks or trailers. Residents and non-residents may pick up compost. No mulch or chippings will be available.
For more information or to confirm availability, call the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department at 828-695-4310.