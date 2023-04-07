Compost will be available at 1171 Boston Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays each week while supplies last. City staff will load compost onto trucks or trailers. Residents and non-residents may pick up compost. No mulch or chippings will be available.