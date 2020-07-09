Newton suspends public access to City buildings, parks remain open

NEWTON — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Newton has suspended public access to all City buildings until further notice. Specific changes to public access include:
Newton City Hall
Utility Customer Service: No utility or fee payments will be accepted inside City Hall. Customers are asked to use the following alternate payment methods:
» By mail: Mail your payment to City of Newton, P.O. Box 550, Newton, NC 28658.
» Dropbox outside City Hall: Drop your payment at the drop box beside the main entrance to City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. Be sure to bring your own envelope or place your payment in the envelope provided at the drop box.
» Online banking: Set up direct payment from your checking or savings account to the City of Newton.
» City website: Visit www.newtonnc.gov/billpay to make your payment through Official Payments, the contractor Newton hires to process online credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments. Terms are outlined on our website.
» Call 888-272-9829 to make your payment through Official Payments, the contractor Newton hires to process over-the-phone credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments. Terms are outlined on our website.
Staff are available by phone at 828-695-4300 to assist customers who wish to establish service, disconnect service, or need any other assistance.
Planning and Zoning Department: Planning and Zoning Department staff are available by phone and email. Plans and permit applications must be submitted electronically. Concerns and questions should be addressed by calling the Planning Department at 828-695-4305, emailing Planning Director Randy Williams at rwilliams@newtonnc.gov, or emailing Assistant Planning Director Alex Fulbright at afulbright@newtonnc.gov.
Newton Police Department
Public access to the Newton Police Department will be limited to emergencies. Non-emergency concerns and questions should be addressed by calling the Police Department at 828-465-7430. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Newton Fire Department
Public access to the Newton Fire Department will be limited to emergencies. Non-emergency concerns and questions should be addressed by calling the Fire Department at 828-695-4314. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Newton Parks and Recreation Department
Public access is suspended to all Newton Parks and Recreation Department buildings, including recreation centers, gyms, and workout rooms.
Newton parks, including Southside Park, Northside/Broyhill Park, Westside/Jaycee Park, East Newton Park, and Jacob Fork Park, as well as the Heritage Trail Greenway, remain open. Restrooms at all Newton parks are closed; use the restroom before you visit. Practice good hygiene and observe the CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of six feet from other people. Concerns and questions should be addressed by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Newton Public Works and Utilities Department
Public access is suspended to the Newton Public Works Facility. Concerns and questions should be addressed by calling the City of Newton at 828-695-4300.
Downtown Newton Development Association
DNDA staff will transition to phone and electronic communications. Concerns and questions should be addressed by contacting Newton Main Street Program Manager Shannon Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
The City of Newton will continue to provide services including police, fire, water/wastewater, electricity, and sanitation. For up-to-date information from the City of Newton about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.newtonnc.gov/coronavirus. If you have any concerns or questions, call the City of Newton at 828-695-4300.
