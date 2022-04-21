Newton Spring Fling Yard Sale offered

NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Spring Fling Yard Sale is Saturday, April 23. The sale will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd.

The communitywide sale will include great buys and bargains from about 40 sellers. Fatcat Coffee food truck will offer a variety of coffees, teas, and bakery bites. Urban Flavor food truck will be dishing out their Venezuelan specialties like arepas, empanadas, and quesadillas. Freshly popped kettle corn will also be available.

A limited number of 12-by-12-foot booth spaces remain available to sellers for $20 per space. Call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 to confirm availability and reserve your space.