Newton Splash Zone now open to the public with 24 water features

Newton's new Splash Zone is now open.

The splash zone is 5,900 square feet in total area with a wet deck of 3,626 square feet. The splash zone’s 24 water features spray 234 gallons of water per minute, according to a press release from the City of Newton.

Xai Thao from Valdese visited the splash zone on Monday with her 3-year-old son Tason and 2-year-old daughter Nylah

“I think it’s great that we don’t have to go all the way to Charlotte,” Thao said. “It’s safe for the kids, too, so they don’t have to be in the big pool.”

The water features are based on nautical themes including ships, anchors, hooks, cannons and friendly sea serpents, the release read. The wet deck is surrounded by picnic tables and benches, a soft turf area that serves as a cooler walking surface and two canopies with built-in UV protection that provides shade for visitors.

The splash zone area is enclosed by a decorative fence and was constructed to be easily navigable by adults and children who have special mobility needs. Picnic table seating is available for people who use wheelchairs.