Newton Splash Zone now open to the public with 24 water features

Newton's new Splash Zone is now open.
The splash zone is 5,900 square feet in total area with a wet deck of 3,626 square feet. The splash zone’s 24 water features spray 234 gallons of water per minute, according to a press release from the City of Newton.
Xai Thao from Valdese visited the splash zone on Monday with her 3-year-old son Tason and 2-year-old daughter Nylah
“I think it’s great that we don’t have to go all the way to Charlotte,” Thao said. “It’s safe for the kids, too, so they don’t have to be in the big pool.”
The water features are based on nautical themes including ships, anchors, hooks, cannons and friendly sea serpents, the release read. The wet deck is surrounded by picnic tables and benches, a soft turf area that serves as a cooler walking surface and two canopies with built-in UV protection that provides shade for visitors.
The splash zone area is enclosed by a decorative fence and was constructed to be easily navigable by adults and children who have special mobility needs. Picnic table seating is available for people who use wheelchairs.
The Newton Splash Zone is open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s located beside the Newton Recreation Center at 23 South Brady Ave.
Admission for anyone entering the splash zone is $1. Season passes valid through Labor Day are $25 per person. All children younger than 12 years old must be accompanied by a paying adult. Guests will receive a wristband that must be worn while enjoying the splash zone.
The splash zone is available to rent for private events from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The rental fee for residents is $50 per hour with a two-hour minimum. The rental fee for nonresidents is $75 per hour with a two-hour minimum.
The cost of the splash zone was $702,609.72, Alex Frick, public information officer for the City of Newton, said.
The Newton Splash Zone was funded as part of a bequest from Sue Jones to enhance recreational opportunities in Newton. "The city remains deeply grateful to Sue Jones, whose desire to expand recreation facilities and programming for the citizens of Newton made the splash zone a reality," the release read.
Frick said the donation covered most of the splash paid cost. The City of Newton covered the remainder of the cost.
For more information or to schedule a group event, contact the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.