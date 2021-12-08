Newton social district approved; complicated map a sticking point

The social district will allow ABC-permitted businesses to sell alcohol in plastic cups that people can carry and drink from in designated areas. The drinks can be carried into businesses in the district that don't opt out of the district. Catawba County, which owns the downtown Newton courthouse square, plans to opt out of the social district.

The map could be changed by the county manager later. Council members Jerry Hodge and Wepner said the map was too convoluted. “I think the social district is important to Newton but I think we need to be simplistic,” Hodge said.

Novel Taproom owner Jeff Allen said the district should encompass several blocks off the main square. If a business with an ABC permit opened, the district wouldn’t have to change. “That would also allow for future growth,” Allen said. “I don’t know why we're restricting ourselves as much as you are but I hope we fix it.”

Allen also asked that the time be expanded. The plan as of Tuesday night set the district hours as Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

The city manager has the power to change the district times if the city decides to do so, Clark said.