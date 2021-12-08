Newton social district approved; complicated map a sticking point

Newton will get a social district, where people can drink alcohol from local businesses on streets and sidewalks in a restricted downtown area.
The Newton City Council approved a downtown district at the board’s Tuesday meeting, though several council members felt the plan was flawed.
The city was asked by local business owners to create the social district after the state passed a law allowing for the districts, City Manager Todd Clark said at the meeting. The city did a survey to gauge interest, then created a proposed plan and map, which were presented at Tuesday’s meeting.
One council member, Ann Wepner, voted against the creation of the district. During the meeting, she said she supported the social district but wanted the city to wait several months to put it in place to allow businesses to learn more about it. As of now, the city has to submit a map and management plan to the ABC board and put up signs before people can drink in the designated public areas.
Based on the map approved Tuesday night, the district would run on North College Avenue from East A Street to East Third Street; West Second Street from North College Avenue to North Main Avenue; North Main Avenue from West Second Street to West A Street; West A Street from South College Avenue to Bost Avenue; and First Street from North College Avenue to Bost Avenue.
The social district will allow ABC-permitted businesses to sell alcohol in plastic cups that people can carry and drink from in designated areas. The drinks can be carried into businesses in the district that don't opt out of the district. Catawba County, which owns the downtown Newton courthouse square, plans to opt out of the social district.
The map could be changed by the county manager later. Council members Jerry Hodge and Wepner said the map was too convoluted. “I think the social district is important to Newton but I think we need to be simplistic,” Hodge said.
Novel Taproom owner Jeff Allen said the district should encompass several blocks off the main square. If a business with an ABC permit opened, the district wouldn’t have to change. “That would also allow for future growth,” Allen said. “I don’t know why we're restricting ourselves as much as you are but I hope we fix it.”
Allen also asked that the time be expanded. The plan as of Tuesday night set the district hours as Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
The city manager has the power to change the district times if the city decides to do so, Clark said.
The city staff’s recommended management plan for the district included the hiring of a new police officer to patrol the downtown district and a new parks and recreation employee for maintenance of the district. The council decided to delay voting on the new positions.
Hiring the new police officer and maintenance employee would cost about $158,000. The price includes the salaries and benefits of both positions, equipment, uniforms and two vehicles, one for each position. Hodge said he felt the costs were unnecessary.
The cost was a surprise, Allen said. With the district only open three days a week, the employees are not only going to be focused on the social district, he said. “It shouldn’t tie together — one has nothing do with the other. if you need the positions, hire them, but it should not be because of the district,” Allen said.
The city council will discuss the two positions again at their Jan. 4 meeting.