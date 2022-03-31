Newton Senior Citizens Club to resume meetings

NEWTON — The Newton Senior Citizens Club, which is sponsored by the Newton Parks and Recreation Department, will resume monthly meetings on Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. The club has not met for two years due to the COVID pandemic.

Anyone who is at least 55 years old or is married to someone 55 or older is welcome to attend. This will be an informal meeting and designated as an inside picnic at lunch time. Each person is asked to bring his or her own lunch. The club will furnish cold drinks, ice tea, water, plastic ware for eating and the desserts individually wrapped. A special guest will be with the group sometime during the meeting.