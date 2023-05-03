NEWTON — The Newton Senior Citizens Club, which is sponsored by the Newton Parks and Recreation, will meet Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. The special guest and speaker will be Jennifer Marquardt of the Catawba County Museum of History.

Each person is asked to bring his or her own lunch. The club will furnish cold drinks, iced tea, plastic ware and individually wrapped desserts.

Enter through the double doors at the back lower level of the Newton Recreation Center at 23 S Brady Ave. Newton.

For more information, call Janet at 828-465-3915 or Judy at 828-855-8075.