Newton seeks public input on 'social districts'

NEWTON — Downtown Newton Development Association and the City of Newton are considering statewide legislation recently enacted that loosens alcohol regulations and allows local governments to establish outdoor drinking areas called “social districts.”
An online survey is now available for downtown Newton merchants, stakeholders, and visitors to share their input as part of the consideration process.
While Newton staff researches established districts in surrounding communities for best practices, the survey has been developed to gather local input on social districts from Newton business owners and employees, residents, and visitors. All stakeholders are asked to visit www.newtonnc.gov/socialdistrict to take the anonymous survey by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
“So much planning has gone into building upon downtown Newton’s brilliant legacy over the past several years,” Main Street Director Mary Yount said. “Our streetscape revitalization efforts are already generating significant private investment throughout our core business district, and other strategic public investments in infrastructure, retail recruitment, and livability are paying dividends as our whole city becomes a more vibrant place. Public input has been a crucial part of the progress we’re making, and we look forward to continued input from the people who know Newton best as we build a bright future together.”
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Alex Frick at 828-695-4266 or africk@newtonnc.gov.