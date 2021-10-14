Newton seeks public input on 'social districts'

NEWTON — Downtown Newton Development Association and the City of Newton are considering statewide legislation recently enacted that loosens alcohol regulations and allows local governments to establish outdoor drinking areas called “social districts.”

An online survey is now available for downtown Newton merchants, stakeholders, and visitors to share their input as part of the consideration process.

While Newton staff researches established districts in surrounding communities for best practices, the survey has been developed to gather local input on social districts from Newton business owners and employees, residents, and visitors. All stakeholders are asked to visit www.newtonnc.gov/socialdistrict to take the anonymous survey by 5 p.m. Oct. 29.