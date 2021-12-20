Newton seeks input on city manager search

NEWTON — Newton is beginning the search process for a new city manager and is seeking public input through a brief online survey.

Choosing a new city manager is an important decision that impacts the future of any city. The city manager serves as the chief administrative officer and is responsible for day-to-day operations. Newton’s mayor and council members are being assisted during the search process by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Access the anonymous survey by visiting www.newtonnc.gov/managersurvey and clicking the “Access Survey” link at the top of the page.

Residents, businesses, and stakeholders are invited to provide feedback about the type of person they think should be selected to serve as Newton’s next city manager. The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is conducting the survey and will share results with Newton’s mayor and council members.

Responses will be accepted until Jan. 17.