Newton seeks artists for downtown project

The Newton Public Art Commission is seeking an artist or artists for an $8,000 project in downtown Newton.

The project will include adding either a single artwork or multiple works to the wall of Callahan’s Café. The wall faces East A Street.

The commission is looking to create art that both inspires a sense of civic pride and reflects the diversity in the community.

“We purposely left the criteria somewhat vague in order to encourage artists' creativity,” Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said. “We hope the mural will be a new focal point in downtown Newton that residents and visitors will enjoy for years to come.”

The art commission will be tasked with selecting the artist or artists. Ingrid Keller, Jennifer Samson, John David Brown III, Shannon Johnson, Anne Jordan, Keith Wilson, Anne Wepner and Hilleary Wray are the commission members.

Frick added that the commission will work with the owner of the building in choosing the artist.

The commission is asking for a cover letter, resume and work samples to be sent to Frick at africk@newtonnc.gov by Jan. 1, 2021.

For more information on the application process, email Frick at the above email address or call him at 828-695-4266. Project and application information is also available at www.newtonart.org/murals.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

