Newton receives financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year

NEWTON — For the 36th consecutive year, the City of Newton has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Newton Finance Department was presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for fiscal year 2020.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attainment of the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

“Newton City Council is dedicated to exceptional stewardship of public funds, and our Finance Department consistently maintains the highest standards of accounting and financial reporting that our citizens expect,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate our finance staff and thank them for working hard to earn this award each year for more than three decades.”