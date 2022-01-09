Newton receives financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year

NEWTON — For the 36th consecutive year, the City of Newton has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The Newton Finance Department was presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for fiscal year 2020.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attainment of the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.
“Newton City Council is dedicated to exceptional stewardship of public funds, and our Finance Department consistently maintains the highest standards of accounting and financial reporting that our citizens expect,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate our finance staff and thank them for working hard to earn this award each year for more than three decades.”
“Newton remains committed to maintaining the quality of our municipal services as we continue adjusting to the challenges of the ongoing pandemic,” Newton Finance Director Vickie Thomas said. “I commend our finance team for remaining meticulous yet nimble as we allocate funds that are speeding recovery and growing Newton’s tax base in more significant ways than we’ve seen since the early 2000s.”
The GFOA established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. Newton’s annual comprehensive financial reports are evidence of the city’s spirit of transparency and dedication to full disclosure.
A panel awards the certificate after determining that a government meets the GFOA’s standards and demonstrates a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read its annual financial report. Newton’s annual financial reports and other finance documents are available at www.newtonnc.gov/financialdocuments.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association that serves more than 21,000 government finance professionals throughout the United States and Canada.